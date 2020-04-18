Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE:MPC traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,533,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,679,496. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.07. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after buying an additional 77,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

