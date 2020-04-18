MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MRRTY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARFRIG ALIMENT/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS MRRTY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.77. 22,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,542. MARFRIG ALIMENT/S has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone segments. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein, such as beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, including breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.

