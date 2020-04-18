Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA traded up $13.21 on Friday, reaching $259.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,406,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,457. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.