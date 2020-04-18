Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.26 Million

Brokerages expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to post $242.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.42 million and the lowest is $202.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $173.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $902.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $892.36 million, with estimates ranging from $698.31 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other news, EVP Van H. Singleton II bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after purchasing an additional 639,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $6,797,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $5,689,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 141,877 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,984,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,501. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.