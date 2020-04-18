Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Match Group boasts of a robust portfolio of online dating services and enjoys a first mover’s advantage in the space. The company's increase in its average subscriber base, driven primarily by solid contribution from Tinder is a key catalyst. Sturdy synergies from Meetic, Match and PlentyOfFish bode well for the company. Increasing adoption of Tinder Gold subscription package is enabling Match Group to bolster subscriber growth. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, higher investments in Tinder amid competition from Facebook Dating are likely to limit margin expansion. Notably, the company is noticing a decline in new users above the age of 30 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which is a headwind. Nonetheless, growing usage of video dating among younger users bodes well.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTCH. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97. Match Group has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

