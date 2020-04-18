Maxcoin One Day Volume Tops $1.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $123,855.62 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.01098387 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00057977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00173753 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00185678 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047779 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.