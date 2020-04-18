Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $215,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

