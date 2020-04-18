McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McDermott International, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. McDermott delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipelines, installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for complex Offshore and Subsea oil and gas projects to help oil companies safely produce and transport hydrocarbons. Their customers include national and major energy companies. “

McDermott International stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 1,657,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,855. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.94. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($4.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($3.99). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 34.50% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

