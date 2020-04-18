McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “McDermott International, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. McDermott delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipelines, installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for complex Offshore and Subsea oil and gas projects to help oil companies safely produce and transport hydrocarbons. Their customers include national and major energy companies. “
McDermott International stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 1,657,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,855. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.94. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $10.99.
About McDermott International
McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.
