McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McDermott International, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. McDermott delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipelines, installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for complex Offshore and Subsea oil and gas projects to help oil companies safely produce and transport hydrocarbons. Their customers include national and major energy companies. “

Get McDermott International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MDRIQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.94. McDermott International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $10.99.

McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($4.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($3.99). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 34.50% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDermott International (MDRIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.