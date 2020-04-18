Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Shares of MCD traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.10. 6,467,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.54. The company has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.