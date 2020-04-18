Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,457,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

NYSE:MCD traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.10. 6,026,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,821. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.54. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

