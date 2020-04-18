Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $186.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,467,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,431. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.71.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.