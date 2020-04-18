Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 4,594 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,615,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,743,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

