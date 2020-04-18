Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 965 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.50. 2,442,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.05. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

