Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.98. The stock had a trading volume of 985,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

