Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $494,229,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,370,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,120,000 after buying an additional 961,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,513,000 after buying an additional 533,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.