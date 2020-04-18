Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 117,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

SDY traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,023. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

