Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,462,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.36. 189,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,877. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.