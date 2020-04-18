Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after purchasing an additional 123,354 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $176.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,380. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average of $175.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

