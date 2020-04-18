Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 119,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

NYSE EMR traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,356,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,919. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

