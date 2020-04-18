Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,612,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,324,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,240,000 after buying an additional 1,268,984 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8,326.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 857,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 847,021 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,795,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,414,000.

Shares of SPTS stock remained flat at $$30.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,176. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $31.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

