Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.91.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $267.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

