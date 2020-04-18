Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

