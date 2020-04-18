Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,005,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

