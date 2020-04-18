Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

V traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. 15,369,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,077,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $325.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.