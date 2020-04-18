Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,154,000 after buying an additional 671,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,516 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,321,000 after acquiring an additional 244,208 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $7.09 on Friday, hitting $242.43. 5,918,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,065. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.81 and a 200-day moving average of $268.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

