Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $796,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.74. 30,420,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,804,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

