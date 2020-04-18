Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.18.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.53. 3,565,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,678. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

