Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,697,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,186,476. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

