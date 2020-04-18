Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,422,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,934,000 after acquiring an additional 169,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,215,000 after acquiring an additional 864,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,204,000 after acquiring an additional 120,194 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $60.13. 4,636,518 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

