Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 5,829,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

