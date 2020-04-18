Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 21,330 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.53% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 258,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1,379.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,385,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.