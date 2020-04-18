Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 485 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. 13,608,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,371,259. The stock has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

