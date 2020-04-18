Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 596 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE:PG traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. 15,897,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,395,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a market cap of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

