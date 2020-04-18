Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,725,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290,003. The company has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

