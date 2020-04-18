Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,390 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,762,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.49. 2,303,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.