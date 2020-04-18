Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,715 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.55. 4,866,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,953. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.