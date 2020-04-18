Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 185 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 720,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,672,000 after acquiring an additional 329,225 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,862,000. Prudent Investors Network purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,881,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,021,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,448,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.04. 227,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.