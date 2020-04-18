Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 3,338 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,119,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

