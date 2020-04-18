Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 560 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.45. 10,732,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,878,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

