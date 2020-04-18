Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 965 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

