Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $9.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.09. 1,648,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.58 and a 200 day moving average of $345.42. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.