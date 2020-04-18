Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCUJF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Medicure has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Medicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

