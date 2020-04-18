Mellanox Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 24,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 520% compared to the average daily volume of 3,890 call options.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,038. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $124.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLNX. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

