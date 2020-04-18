Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI traded down $15.21 on Friday, reaching $597.50. 555,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,602. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $756.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $532.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.90.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

