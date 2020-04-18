Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

MRK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. 14,053,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,679,769. The company has a market cap of $210.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

