Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,847 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after buying an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after buying an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,368,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,842,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

