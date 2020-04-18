Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,283.25. 1,947,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,205.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,315.03. The company has a market capitalization of $867.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.