Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.55. 4,866,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,953. The company has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.73.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

