Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $9.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,716,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,388. The company has a market capitalization of $213.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

